How to buy Australian Open 2026 tennis tickets: Prices, resale, hospitality, news & more

Already, tennis fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the first big event of the year, the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Tournament qualifying takes place from Monday, January 12, to Thursday, January 15, with the main draws getting underway on Sunday, January 18, and continuing through to its conclusion on Sunday, February 1. We are therefore guaranteed three weeks of thrilling Grand Slam tennis.

There will be no shortage of high-class tennis action from Melbourne when the Australian Open 2026 gets underway, and you could be there to witness it. But how much can fans expect to pay to go to this year's event? What does the schedule look like? And how can you buy tickets? Let GOAL bring you all the vital information and details.

When is the Australian Open 2026?

The Australian Open 2026 will take place from Sunday, January 18, through to Sunday, February 1. The Australian Open fortnight breaks down as follows:

Men’s and Women’s Singles 1st to 4th Rounds: January 18-26

January 18-26 Men’s and Women’s Quarter Finals: January 27-28

January 27-28 Women’s Singles Semi Finals: January 29

January 29 Men’s Singles Semi Finals: January 30

January 30 Women’s Singles Final: January 31

January 31 Men’s Singles Final: February 1

How to get tickets for the Australian Open 2026

You can source official Australian Open tickets at Ticketmaster. There are numerous options available, and these can also be accessed via the official tournament website.

Tickets can be booked for day and night sessions at the Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, or the John Cain Arena.

Daily or weekly (first or second week) Ground Passes can also be purchased if you prefer to check out what’s going on the outside courts.

There are also countless hospitality options available, which include the following benefits:

Suite (for 12+ people)

In-suite court facing seating

Elevated grazing style or premium canape style menus

Premium beverage package

Riverside Social

Stand up roving canapes

Beverage package (5 hours)

Live entertainment

Rod Laver Arena seat

On-Court Seats

Exclusive interactive dining experience

Premium beverage package (6 hours)

Champagne Lounge

In-seat beverage on arrival

The Bistro

3-course seated dining experience

Beverage package (5 hours)

Outdoor terrace bar overlooking Garden Square

Rod Laver Arena seat

AO Glasshouse

3-course seated dining experience

Beverage package (5 hours)

Outdoor terrace bar overlooking Garden Square

Rod Laver Arena seat

Champions Rooftop (available on Fri 30/Sat 31/Sun 1)

Canapes, grazing station and live theatre cooking

Premium beverage package (3 hours)

Live entertainment

Visit from a tennis legend

Rod Laver Arena seat

Some days or sessions may be more popular than others, which could mean you may struggle to purchase tickets when required. However, secondary sites like StubHub can give you another opportunity to secure your spot at one of the greatest sporting events in the world, with last-minute tickets available.

Australian Open 2026 tennis tickets: How much do they cost?

Below, we break down the current official prices for the various rounds and days at the Australian Open 2026:

Rod Laver Arena – Jan 18-26: Rounds 1-4 Day Session from AUD $159, Night Session from AUD $149

Margaret Court Arena – Jan 18-26: Rounds 1-4 Day Session from AUD $125, Jan 18-24: Rounds 1-4 Night Session from AUD $79

John Cain Arena – Jan 18-26: Rounds 1-4 Day Session from AUD $79, Jan 18-24: Rounds 1-4 Night Session from AUD $65

Rod Laver Arena – Jan 27-28: Quarter-Finals Day Session from AUD $269, Night Session from AUD $499

Rod Laver Arena – Jan 29: Women’s Semi-Finals Session from AUD $369

Rod Laver Arena – Jan 30: Men’s Semi-Final Day Session from AUD $589, Men’s Semi-Final Night Session from AUD $879

Rod Laver Arena – Jan 31: Women’s Final Session from AUD $549

Rod Laver Arena – Feb 1: Men’s Final Session from AUD $1449

Daily Ground Passes are available from AUD $59, with Weekly ones from AUD $139

On secondary sites such as StubHub, fans can secure Australian Open 2026 Arena tickets from AUD $149 upwards and Ground Passes from AUD $42 upwards.

Prices for the official hospitality packages are as follows:

Suites: from AUD $914 per person

from AUD $914 per person Riverside Social: from AUD $530 – AUD $1300 per person

from AUD $530 – AUD $1300 per person On-Court Seats: from AUD $3850 – AUD $17655 per person

from AUD $3850 – AUD $17655 per person The Bistro: from AUD $630 – AUD $1790 per person

from AUD $630 – AUD $1790 per person AO Glasshouse: from AUD $1523 – AUD $6050 per person

from AUD $1523 – AUD $6050 per person Champions Rooftop: from AUD $2400 – AUD $11000 per person

What to expect from the Australian Open 2026?

There were numerous memorable moments and compelling stories during the 2025 Australian Open, which would have been further heightened if you had been seated in the arenas watching. Madison Keys secured her first Grand Slam title at the 49th time of asking and at the same time set the record for the longest gap between two major finals appearances by any woman in the Open Era. If that wasn’t enough, Keys also became the lowest-ranked player to win the Australian Open since Serena Williams in 2007.

In the men’s singles, Novak Djokovic created history in the second round when competing in his 430th career major main draw match, surpassing Roger Federer's record. Despite being forced to retire in his semi-final showdown with Alexander Zverev, it proved to be another stellar tournament for the Serb, who had fought back to see off Carlos Alcaraz in the last-8.

So, who will you see in action this time if you are lucky enough to get your hands on 2026 Australian Open tickets? Jannik Sinner reigned supreme as the Melbourne king during both of the previous Australian Opens and will be attempting to become only the second man after Novak Djokovic to three-peat down under. Talking of three-peating, Aryna Sabalenka just missed out on that feat last year in Melbourne. The 2023 & 2024 Australian Open women’s champion was pipped to the post in a thrilling three-setter by Madison Keys twelve months ago. Sabalenka will be aiming to reclaim her throne in 2026.