Getty Images Sport
Revealed: Why Man Utd failed in bid to sign Antoine Semenyo as details of pitch to £65m target come to light
- Getty Images Sport
Premier League big hitters chasing Semenyo
Semenyo's Bournemouth form didn't go unnoticed as Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester City and United all kept tabs on the Ghana international, while Chelsea were briefly linked with the former Bristol City star on Tuesday. Semenyo only penned a five-year deal at the Vitality Stadium over the summer despite interest in his services earlier in the year.
However, the new contract included a £65m release clause that can be activated next month until January 10th to give the Cherries the chance to sign a replacement for their prized forward. And while that clause is lower in the summer, interested parties are keen to sign the 25-year-old in the New Year for fear of missing out on the wideman to a rival.
United were one of those who put forward a financial package for Semenyo and despite making a strong pitch for the player, it's been reported that the Ghanaian is prioritising a move to Premier League title contenders City in January. Additionally it's been revealed that Semenyo's decision to reject United was due to footballing reasons rather than financial.
Semenyo salary offers were 'in a similar financial ballpark'
At least that's according to transfer guru Ben Jacobs, who has posted the reasoning behind Semenyo's decision to favour a January switch to the Cityzens. "Semenyo decision based on project appeal not money," Jacobs wrote on his official X account on Tuesday night.
Additionally, Jacobs states that all teams interested in Semenyo made a salary offer 'in a similar financial ballpark', adding: "All clubs who made a salary offer did so in a similar financial ballpark, but #MUFC not prepared to break their wage structure to go higher than rivals."
There were suggestions that United had pushed to sign Semenyo in order to convert the Bournemouth star into a wing-back, though Jacobs insists that isn't the case. "Understand there were no plans to utilise Semenyo as a predominant wingback despite suggestions Ruben Amorim would build a new system around him," Jacobs continued. "Manchester United viewed Semenyo as a winger/attacker first and foremost. Amorim's system was not a factor in Semenyo's decision-making process."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- AFP
Liverpool 'decided against progressing with Semenyo'
Liverpool were previously the favourites to sign Semenyo next month as they continued to revamp their frontline. The Reds spent big to bring in Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz from Newcastle, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen, respectively, over the summer, but were seemingly prepared to pay the player's release clause to bring him to Anfield.
Speculation over Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future combined with Alexander Isak's ankle fracture at the weekend suggested that Liverpool would accelerate their interest in Semenyo over the coming days. However, Jacobs suggested that isn't the case, stating: "Liverpool, meanwhile, had decided against progressing with Semenyo after November talks. In the end, Alexander Isak's broken leg didn't prompt them to make a new formal approach in December."
Semenyo's expected move to City could have greater ramifications in the January transfer window, with the Cityzens expected to entertain offers for a number of fringe stars.
City trio linked with January exit
Savinho, who was wanted by Tottenham over the summer, has since been linked with a January exit despite only signing a new contract with Pep Guardiola's side earlier in the year. Spurs have again been credited with an interest in the young Brazil international as they look to bring in a left winger.
Omar Marmoush, who scored Egypt's equaliser in their eventual 2-1 win over Zimbabwe on matchday one at AFCON on Monday, is another who has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium next month, as has young Norwegian winger Oscar Bobb.
Bobb was restricted to just three league appearances last season due to injury, while the 22-year-old has made five Premier League starts this season.
Advertisement