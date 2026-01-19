When will Levi Colwill return? Chelsea's optimistic recovery timeline revealed after devastating ACL injury

The England international, who has been sidelined since sustaining a serious knee injury during pre-season, is making impressive strides in his rehabilitation. According to BBC Sport, Colwill’s recovery is "progressing well," leading to a growing sense of optimism within the medical department that he will feature for the first team later in the current campaign.

The loss of Colwill was a hammer blow to Chelsea’s preparations for the 2025-26 season. Viewed as the cornerstone of the club’s long-term defensive project, his absence left a void in the backline that the squad has struggled to fill. His ability to break lines with his passing and his composure in possession were seen as vital to the tactical setup, and his unavailability was a primary factor in the team's defensive instability during the first half of the season.

However, the club remain adamant that Colwill’s long-term future is secure. He remains central to the hierarchy’s vision for the next decade, and there is no desire to rush him back unnecessarily. Yet, the prospect of having him available for the crucial run-in fixtures could provide a psychological and tactical lift as Chelsea look to salvage their season. While a precise return date remains fluid, the fact that a return this season is being discussed as a realistic possibility is a testament to the player's dedication to his recovery.