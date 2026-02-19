Weston McKennie told he can 'make any team better' after Juventus revival as former USMNT star calls for midfielder to join Premier League giants

As things stand, McKennie will find himself without a club when the 2025-26 campaign comes to a close. He has a home World Cup to grace this summer, with an important role set to be filled in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.

It could be that the 27-year-old waits until after another major international tournament comes to a close before making a huge decision on his future. Juventus have not given up hope of tying the all-action Washington native to fresh terms.

McKennie has, however, been keeping his options open as he looks to land the financial package that his ability and experience deserves. It could be that teams in England are prepared to meet those demands.

Positive progress has been made since flopping at Leeds, with McKennie having a serious point to prove when it comes to Premier League doubters. Leading sides in that division have been advised to complete shrewd business, with a proven performer about to become available with no transfer fee required.