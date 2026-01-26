Getty
Wayne Rooney watched Kai at Old Trafford in pyjamas! Man Utd legend reveals hilarious wardrobe mishap after taking in special occasion for 16-year-old son
Teen sensation: Kai Rooney in FA Youth Cup action for Man Utd
Kai was in FA Youth Cup action for United against Derby on Friday night. He stepped off the bench in extra-time of that contest, with 90 minutes delivering a goalless draw. Both teams found the net before the need for penalties, with the Red Devils eventually battling their way to a 2-1 win.
Talented teenager Kai, who is playing two years above his own age group, was welcomed onto the field by chants of ‘Rooney, Rooney’, as he follows in the footsteps of his famous father - who is United’s all-time leading goal-scorer.
Wayne was in attendance alongside wife Coleen. United’s director of football Jason Wilcox, director of recruitment Christopher Vivell and academy director Stephen Torpey were also present.
Ex-England captain Rooney was mobbed by fans as he tried to sail under the radar, with Coleen having previously admitted that Kai has asked for his dad to stay away from games in order to avoid providing a distraction.
Proud Rooney watches Kai play in his pyjamas
Wayne was determined not to miss a landmark outing at Old Trafford, but has told his podcast for BBC Sport of how he made an embarrassing clothing faux pas that was only spotted by his wife when returning home.
Rooney said: “So I was at home and I went into my wardrobe. I picked a tracksuit out and I thought it was one of them oversized tracksuits. So I tried it on and thought ‘that’s actually quite comfortable’. I put a big coat over it. So I’ve gone to the game. Obviously if it was a first-team game I would be dressed a bit smarter, but because it was a kids’ game, I put it on and went to the game.
“Then it was only when I got home, Coleen asked to look at the label on it and it was actually a pair of pyjamas. I went to watch my son’s first game at Old Trafford in a pair of pyjamas, mistakenly.”
Quizzed on whether he had interacted with anyone while donning bedroom attire, Rooney said: “Yeah, I had a full on 10-minute conversation with Jason Wilcox in my pyjamas.”
He added on the occasion as a whole: “It was a great, a proud moment. He came on and helped the team get over the line and win the game. First thing he said was on the way home in the car, he said ‘the pitch was massive’. Steven Gerrard always used to say to me how big Old Trafford is, how big the pitch is, which it actually isn’t because I think the size of the stadium and the surroundings makes it feel bigger.”
Carrick keeping pathway open for academy graduates
Rooney has also been talking up the interest that interim United boss Michael Carrick has been showing in the club’s academy teams, having sat alongside his former team-mate while watching Kai in action.
Former Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim never paid much attention to the youth ranks, claiming there was “a sense of entitlement” among some at that level, but Carrick is helping to ensure that a pathway to the senior ranks remains open.
Rooney told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It is great to see all the coaches taking a big interest in the academy. In the next few years some of those players might get an opportunity for the first team so it is important they have that interest.
“On Saturday, they were all at the Under-16 game as well before they travelled to London. It is great to see that coming back into the club. I have been quite vocal on this. It used to be the norm but it has been missing in the last few years.
“With my two lads in the academy, I haven't seen that and it was a bit disappointing. The lift it gives to the players, and the players' parents, seeing the first team manager there. That is how the club should be run."
Senior stars into the Premier League's top four
Carrick and Co. watched United’s youngsters in action before heading to Emirates Stadium for a meeting with Arsenal. The Red Devils emerged triumphant in that contest, as they prevailed 3-2 in north London, and have clambered into the Premier League’s top four on the back of a derby victory over Manchester City and a notable win at the home of the league leaders.
