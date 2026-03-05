Goal.com
Fabian Hurzeler Mikel ArtetaGetty/GOAL
Yosua Arya

VIDEO: Look at Mikel Arteta's face! Watch extremely awkward moment Arsenal boss is told about Fabian Hurzeler's furious 'make your own rules' rant

Mikel Arteta was caught in a tense exchange after being confronted with Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler’s scathing assessment of Arsenal’s tactical conduct. The Gunners' narrow victory at the Amex Stadium was overshadowed by accusations of cynical gamesmanship and "making their own rules," leaving the Premier League leaders facing a barrage of criticism despite moving seven points clear at the summit.

  • Arteta confronted with 'dark arts' claims

    The fallout from Arsenal’s hard-fought win on the south coast took an unexpected turn during the post-match press conference. While the Gunners celebrated a vital three points in their pursuit of the Premier League title, Brighton manager Hurzeler was busy launching a blistering attack on the visitors' gamesmanship. The 33-year-old coach accused Arteta’s side of deliberate manipulation and excessive time-wasting to preserve their lead.

    The atmosphere turned visibly uncomfortable when Arteta was directly informed of Hurzeler’s comments. Footage from the press conference captured the Spaniard’s stunned expression as he processed the allegation that his team was operating outside the spirit of the game. Despite Brighton dominating possession and registering 13 shots to Arsenal’s four, the north London side’s pragmatic approach ultimately secured the result, much to the frustration of the home dugout.

  • Watch the clip

  • Hurzeler slams Arsenal’s approach

    Hurzeler had previously made several sharp remarks about Arsenal's performance. In his post-match press conference, he said: "At the moment I have the feeling they are doing their own rules no matter how they are playing, so that’s why I think it’s difficult to judge that. Overall, like I said, I will never be that kind of manager who tries to win in that way. I ask one question: Did you see in a Premier League game a goalkeeper going down three times in a game? We need to find a way to find solutions against these kind of teams and that’s our responsibility so we have to keep working. Complaining doesn’t help so that’s why focus is on us."

    When these comments were relayed to Arteta, he replied: "What a surprise! No. You just go back to the previous games and you’ll find a lot of comments like this always from him."

  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Title pressure and injury concerns

    While the victory keeps Arsenal firmly in the driver's seat for the title, the physical toll of their defensive efforts is beginning to show. The Gunners will be sweating on the fitness of William Saliba, who missed the game at the Amex due to an ankle problem. Losing the French centre-back for any significant period would be a monumental blow to the league’s most stable backline, potentially forcing Arteta to rethink his conservative tactical setup in the coming weeks.

    Arsenal are now preparing for their FA Cup fifth-round clash against Mansfield Town on Saturday, followed by the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen.

