VIDEO: Endrick almost takes the net off as Real Madrid loanee scores another screamer for Lyon
Endrick on fire in France
Endrick’s latest outing at that venue came against Laval in Coupe de France action. His goal account for Lyon was opened in that competition when facing Lille back on January 11. There has been no stopping the talented teenager from there.
The 19-year-old forward has found the target on five occasions for Lyon through as many appearances, while also registering an assist. An immediate impact has been made in new surroundings, with major silverware being chased down.
Watch the clip
Brazilian making a name for himself ahead of World Cup
Endrick’s fifth goal for Lyon was crashed home during a 2-0 victory over Laval. He collected a loose ball 25 yards out, skipped past one defender and unleashed an unstoppable left-footed shot that also took the net off.
Said effort came with 10 minutes left on the clock, with Lyon in need of inspiration from somewhere. An own goal from Maxime Hautbois in the fourth minute of stoppage-time helped to see Paulo Fonseca’s team over the line.
- Getty
Could Endrick enjoy an extended stay at Lyon?
Endrick, who found himself stuck behind the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo at Santiago Bernabeu - with World Cup ambition to think about in 2026 - has spoken of how much he is enjoying a stint in France.
He has told L’Equipe: “My adaptation has been almost perfect. Since I arrived, the communication with my teammates and the staff has been excellent. I'm truly grateful for their daily support. I now hope to improve a little more with each match, so that by the end of the season we can achieve our objectives.
“The fact that the club's management came to meet me and gave me their word was significant. I felt their confidence. I've found a really united team here, where there's a real sense of camaraderie, which is important. It's even the most important thing. If there's unity on and off the pitch, things flow more smoothly and naturally.”
There was, in the wake of Xabi Alonso’s sacking by Real Madrid early in 2026, talk of Endrick being recalled to the Spanish capital as clean slates are offered up. No clause was triggered there and it could be that the South American remains in France for 2026-27.
He has said of enjoying an extended stay at Lyon: “Only God knows what will happen, whether he'll tell me to stay here or not. Nobody knows what tomorrow will bring.”
Lyon will be back in Ligue 1 action on Saturday, as they sit fourth in the table and chase down Champions League qualification, when taking in a trip to Nantes.