WATCH: USMNT's Weston McKennie scores stunning equalizer, but 10-man Juventus fall to Galatasaray in Champions League
- AFP
What happened
Juventus dug themselves quite a hole in the first leg in Turkey, falling 5-2 to give themselves a lot of work to do in Wednesday's second leg. Fortunately for them, it would be held in Turin, but their comeback was anything but straightforward.
After a Manuel Locatelli penalty got them going, defender Lloyd Kelly was sent off with a straight red card just three minutes into the second half. Juventus, however, played better from there, with Arturo Gatti netting in the 70th minute to bring them within one.
Juve got that one on a goal from McKennie, his fourth of this Champions League run. The American star was able to head home on an assist from Teun Koopmeiners, levelling the match on aggregate with the odds stacked against the Italian side. That was the best it got for Juve, though, as goals from Victor Osimhen and Baris Alper Yilmaz in the 111th and 119th minutes, respectively, ended their Champions League campaign.
Watch the clip
- Getty Images
McKennie's impressive UCL run
Wednesday was another big moment for McKennie, but that's nothing new for the American. The midfielder has been in fantastic form with Juve for months, with Wednesday's goal just the latest big finish from McKennie.
In the Champions League, he scored three goals in as many games in the group phase, all three Juve wins. Then came Wednesday's equalizer when Juventus needed him most. In the league, McKennie has also chipped in four goals and four assists, with three of those goals and two of those assists coming since the start of 2026.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
There's little rest for McKennie as Juventus look ahead to a vital Serie A clash this weekend. Currently in fifth place, Juve will face fourth-place Roma on Sunday.