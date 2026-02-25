'They won't give us back the point!' - Joan Laporta responds to Spanish Referee Committee's mistake admission over 'blatant stamp' in Barcelona defeat to Girona

Speaking during a campaign event at Mercabarna, where he was seen engaging with workers and even briefly boarding a forklift, Laporta did not hold back. “The feeling I’m left with is that it has been recognised that our complaint is well-founded. All the mess could have been avoided if the VAR intervened. It was a blatant stamp, and all stamps are punished. To rectify is wise, I congratulate them, but they won't give us back that point,” lamented Laporta, who recently resigned from his post as Barcelona president in order to run for re-election.

The CTA's formal report on the incident was quite explicit about the failure of the technology on the night. Following the admission, the club's official social media account even took a swipe at the authorities, posted: "Owning a mistake is a big step. Avoiding it is the next." This public back-and-forth highlight's Barca's stance that they are currently fighting an uphill battle against various external factors as they look to secure the domestic crown over rivals Real Madrid.