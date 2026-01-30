The Rondo, transfer window edition: Should Ricardo Pepi leave PSV? What’s next for Weston McKennie? And what’s the best Deadline Day move ever?

Welcome to the final few days of the transfer window. First of all, it must be established that the January window ending in February is a shocking move. The game is gone - we now have proof. But since we're here and these things cannot be changed, it might be time for a little analysis. There hasn't been a blockbuster move yet. Whether it be a bit of reluctance due to the World Cup or a change in scouting approaches, no one - outside of Man City - is spending big.

But there are a few names that could still move. U.S. international Ricardo Pepi has been in conversations. So, supposedly has Weston McKennie. And outside of the American sphere, there's chat of a career rebirth for Raheem Sterling, and a well-deserved step up for Jean Philippe-Mateta, who has been excellent for some time now. There will also, one would imagine, be some real surprises here (we can dream).

Either way, there's plenty to analyze. And GOAL's writers break it all down in a transfer window edition of... The Rondo.