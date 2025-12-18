The Rondo, Europe edition: Is this the end for Mo Salah at Liverpool? Are Bayern real Champions League contenders? And what should Real Madrid do about Xabi Alonso?

The Christmas period is uncharacteristically quiet this year. This is supposed to be the bit where soccer takes off, where players get hurt, where titles are won or lost based on little more than fitness and vibes. Yet in the Premier League, at least, things look a little different. There are no Boxing Day games. The league hasn't shoehorned a title decider in December. You might even call it a little tame.
Yet that doesn't mean that there's a lack of drama in Europe. Two weeks ago, Mohamed Salah gave an explosive seven-minute interview where he tried to force a transfer out of Liverpool. Arsenal are the best team in the Premier League, but are doing a pretty good job of failing to consistently prove it. Meanwhile, no one seems to want to win La Liga, with Barcelona and Real Madrid graciously allowing each other back into a title race with respective barren spells. The result? Rumors that Xabi Alonso could be sacked before Christmas.
And elsewhere, there's the Bundesliga, where Bayern are cruising. Harry Kane is enjoying the best season of his career. Luis Diaz is chipping in. But will that be enough to make some noise when the Champions League games start to matter? GOAL U.S. writers debate all of that and more in another edition of... The Rondo.