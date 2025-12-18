The Rondo, Europe edition: Is this the end for Mo Salah at Liverpool? Are Bayern real Champions League contenders? And what should Real Madrid do about Xabi Alonso?

TH: Alonso is an excellent young coach who was handed an imbalanced squad. Still, that doesn't necessarily mean he was the right appointment. Alonso is a tactician and an ideologue. Madrid tend to need a vibes guy. The question is: is Alonso good enough of a coach so that the teething issues can be overlooked? Who knows. He always seems to be one loss away from the sack, which really isn't fair. In an ideal world, he gets three full years. In the world of Madrid, he could be out any week. Conclusion: he gets sacked in the summer. Football isn't fair.

RT: Stop. When you hire a young coach, you understand that there will be certain growing pains, particularly early. If you weren't prepared for that, you shouldn't have hired a young coach. Alonso was a genius as a player and has already shown that he is a fantastic coach with the work he did at Bayer Leverkusen. Give him time, and let whatever players are causing him problems know that they have to fall in line. Either that, or acknowledge that this job is only possible for two or three coaches on the planet, which would say a lot about the state of your club if so.