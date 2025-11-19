'I’ve done it once before' - Tata Martino unfazed by Atlanta United reunion as he looks to revive a struggling but ambitious club

But he hasn't been away the whole time. Miami appointed the Argentine halfway through the 2023 season. It was of little coincidence that he arrived in South Florida at the same time as Lionel Messi - whom he had coached for both Barcelona and the Argentina national team. His time there was mixed. The Herons won Leagues Cup in 2023, and the Supporters' Shield in 2024. But the remit there was to win MLS Cup.

In a sense, then, his job can only be considered a failure. Martino sees it in a different way.

"I think we were able to help the club in a period of growth at the time, and it's a club that continues to grow and to change. But we were, we were there for that key moment. So that's all the positive, and then the negative would be, of course, that we weren't able to compete better in the regular season and playoffs," he said.

He has previously said, too, that MLS is a challenge for him. Atlanta might prove to be the same.

"I like that the league is in constant growth and evolution, and also some of the unique characteristics that the league presents, including the long travel, the different climates, and just the different ways teams play. So these are all unique things. When you go into planning for a match in MLS, it's a nice challenge," he said.

There are further changes to deal with, too. MLS announced last week that it will switch to a fall-spring calendar in 2027. Martino backed the change as a good thing for the league going forward.

"I think what the league does well is that they're taking these decisions with so much anticipation that we, who work in the league, have plenty of time to adapt and to know what we're going to be working with. It could be favorable in terms of transfer windows for players who are coming and going, because there are times where you have a key player in your team coming or going during the midseason," he said.