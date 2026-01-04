Getty Images
‘Still problems’ for Kyle Walker & Annie Kilner following fling with ex-Love Island star Lauryn Goodman as Burnley & England defender’s wife refuses to forget ‘bad choices’
Walker without his wedding ring
Walker formed part of a promotional campaign late in November 2025 that required him to step in front of the cameras. It was noted that his hands were bare, with no marital band on show. Inevitably, questions are being asked of his personal affairs.
Childhood sweethearts Walker and Kilner tied the knot in 2021. Said relationship has been put under considerable strain since then - despite having four children together. Legal proceedings were opened regarding an official uncoupling in 2024, but bridges have been partially rebuilt since then.
Strain on relationship revealed
It is, however, being reported that divides remain in the Walker household. A source has told Closer: “Back in November, Kyle did a press conference for a Hugo Boss campaign and he didn’t have his wedding ring on. In the official campaign photos his ring is on, but when he stepped out for the photo ops the ring was noticeably absent.
“Pals close to the couple have said that there are still problems with him and Annie – they can still remember that the last time he took his ring off was when Annie filed for divorce in October 2024.”
Walker and Kilner are the proud parents of four sons. Ex-Tottenham and Manchester City full-back Walker is, however, also the father of two children with influencer and businesswoman Goodman.
It was revealed in December 2023 that she had given birth to a second child, daughter Kinara. Son Kairo was born following a brief affair with Walker during a break in his relationship with Kilner.
Why Christmas is a difficult time for Kilner
Kilner remained in England throughout Walker’s loan spell at Serie A giants AC Milan - with the decision taken not to uproot their family - and the pair were said to be “officially back together” in June 2025. They were spotted out and about on a regular basis in Cheshire.
Divorce proceedings were put on hold, as they worked through a “rocky patch”, and Walker secured an extended stay in the North West of England when joining Burnley on a two-year contract.
He has been cleared to settle back into family life, but the festive season remains a painful time of year for his partner. Kilner is reminded on an annual basis of her husband’s misdemeanours.
That is making it difficult for her to forgive and forget. A smile may be displayed in public, but there remain issues to be addressed behind closed doors. Walker’s appearance without his wedding ring in place is considered to be another nod towards trouble in supposed paradise.
Closer’s source added: “This time of year is always hard as December was when Annie found out he had fathered another child with Lauryn. Annie is still upset that she is in this position due to her husband’s bad choices.”
Stressful time for Walker on and off the field
Walker has previously admitted to behaving like an “idiot”, with it his actions that have led to a previously happy home being left in danger of being broken up. He has done his best to convince Kilner of his commitment to their bond, but questions continue to linger.
It was suggested at one stage that they could look into having another baby, with a further addition to their brood potentially bringing them close together. Those plans, if they were ever in the pipeline, appear to have been put on hold indefinitely.
Walker has plenty on his plate at present. Alongside efforts to save his marriage, he also forms part of a Burnley squad that are battling to preserve their Premier League status. They sit inside the relegation zone at the halfway stage of the 2025-26 campaign, with Walker needing to put his vast experience - as a six-time title winner - to good use.
