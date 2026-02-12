Simply the best: How St. Louis City SC channeled Tina Turner for one of MLS’s best kits

Jo Ann Taylor really needed to get to East St. Louis. She was 17, and an up-and-coming artist was playing in a small venue. The only issue? Taylor lived in St. Louis. And she didn’t have a car. There was no way that she could get across the Mississippi River alone - least of all to a slightly shady part of town.

But her friend helped out, volunteering their family car. That this vehicle belonged to an undertaker and was a hearse didn’t matter - Taylor and her friends piled in and made it to the show.

That was 60 years ago. It would also be little more than a family story had Taylor not gone on to be a part-owner of St. Louis CITY SC. Her anecdote, in fact, offers a true vindication for a new era of the club, with the MLS franchise releasing a gold kit that honors Tuner and her connection to the city. The jersey has been in the works for a while, but Taylor’s story gives it true substance.

“I just hope so many other people are going to learn something about our history here that they didn't know even growing up here,” Carolyn Kindle, Taylor’s daughter and a co-owner, told GOAL.