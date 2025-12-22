‘About how many shirts they sell’ - Premier League teams warned off Neymar as ex-Barcelona and PSG superstar sees Santos contract down into free agency

There is no doubt that a deal for Neymar would be a success for any club on the planet when it comes to commercial value, with the South American still generating plenty of interest around the world.

He did, however, return to his roots at Santos after seeing a lucrative contract at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal torn up on the back of knee ligament damage. More spells on the treatment table have been taken in since retracing steps to his homeland.

Neymar was able to help steer Santos away from relegation danger in 2025, but has not agreed an extension to his expiring contract. A move elsewhere, which potentially sees the ex-Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar return to Europe, has been mooted. A switch to MLS, allowing a reunion with Lionel Messi to be taken in at Inter Miami, has also been speculated on.

☑️ Get the latest football news by adding GOAL as a Preferred Source on Google now!