Self-pitying Arsenal must change their mentality to get title charge back on track as ghosts of failed Premier League bids threaten to emerge on visit to Leeds

Former United captain Roy Keane echoed his old rival's sentiments: "They looked a bit frightened tonight. That is bizarre when you're looking at a team that are flying, top of the table, you're thinking go on, flex your muscles. But they lacked belief."
Indeed, that was a fair assessment of a performance defined by caution instead of adventure. Arsenal's lead at the Premier League summit now stands at just four points; they gave hope back to Manchester City, Aston Villa and United, who jumped into fourth after their first win at the Emirates since 2017. It would take an almighty collapse for United to claw back their 12-point gap to the Gunners, but it's not impossible given their newfound confidence, especially if, in stark contrast, Mikel Arteta's men continue to wallow in self-pity.
To finally end the club's 22-year wait for domestic glory, a massive mentality shift has to take place in the dressing room. No other side can match Arsenal's strength in depth, and yet there is still a sense they are not ready to take the final step. The wheels could come off completely if there is no instant response on Saturday at Leeds United, who have a history of derailing the Gunners' title aspirations...