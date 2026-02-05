Getty/GOAL
Sandro Tonali to Man City?! Newcastle midfielder spotted in deep conversation with Pep Guardiola amid talk of summer transfer being on the cards
Tonali linked with Arsenal move on transfer deadline day
Tonali was in action for his current employers at the Etihad Stadium. He was unable to prevent the Magpies from suffering a 5-1 aggregate defeat to City in a semi-final contest that has seen Newcastle’s defence of their League Cup crown come to a close.
It has been an eventful week for the Italy international, with various outlets reporting on February 2 that Tonali had been “offered to Arsenal” as Mikel Arteta sought to bring in cover for the injured Mikel Merino.
Revealed: What Guardiola said to Tonali
Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, was quick to play the exit gossip down, insisting that his client had received no contact from north London. He went on to say of the transfer talk: “I read it, but Newcastle won’t let Sandro leave in January, and we never talked to Arsenal about this. We will evaluate in March whether Newcastle are open to anything, but right now he is playing in the Champions League, it is not the right moment to talk about it.”
It remains to be seen whether supposed interest from Arsenal will be retained through to the summer. Tonali has previously seen a return to his homeland speculated on, while Manchester City are said to be in the market for another ball-playing addition to their engine room.
Blues boss Guardiola may have sounded out a potential target when speaking to him on the field in Manchester. The Catalan coach is, however, giving little away when it comes to recruitment plans.
Asked about what he said to Tonali, Guardiola told reporters: “What did I say? My Italian is perfect, so that’s why I can communicate with him. And we have an incredible friend in common from Brescia, Edoardo Piovani.
“And every time we are connected, I know his father some time ago and all the time we met we talked about his experience in Milan, the supporters, and how happy he is in Newcastle. He’s a really, really top player, top, top, top player!”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Tonali expected to generate more interest over the summer
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that “Tonali is a name to watch” in the summer window, with interest from outside of St James’ Park set to be rekindled. Mike McGrath, another journalist, confirmed after witnessing Tonali’s chat with Guardiola that City have monitored the Italy international when looking at possible long-term midfielders.
Luke Edwards, meanwhile, posted on X: “Sandro Tonali has reassured people behind the scenes that he is very happy at Newcastle and is not thinking about a move – but a rock was thrown into a lake on deadline day and the ripples will spread into the summer.”
- IMAGO
What comes next for the most expensive Italian in history?
Newcastle are braced for interest in Tonali to be shown during the next window, but maintain that they have no interest in selling. A prized asset - one tied to a contract through to 2029 - is considered to be happy on Tyneside.
Asked about what happens next, Magpies CEO David Hopkinson has said: “I have no idea. That’s our answer. Eddie (Howe) got it right, he doesn’t know, I don’t know. Here’s what I do know, he’s a superstar player, he’s under contract here.
“He’s not the only player we had that other clubs would covet, so I think if we get a situation where people aren’t trying to muck about and sew some chaos into the marketplace in order to dislodge our players then we’ve got a real problem.
“Sandro has been a wonderful player, a smile’s on every day I see him, I believe he’s happy here and we’re certainly happy with him.”
Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan in 2023 for €70 million (£61m/$82m) - making him the most expensive Italian in history - and has taken in 92 appearances for Premier League heavyweights, scoring seven goals.
Advertisement