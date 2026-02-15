Stick to the day job, Ruben! Maya Jama shares Dias’ artwork after Man City star treats Love Island host to Valentine’s Day gifts

Jama and Dias took in some fine dining after finding a window in their respective schedules. The former jetted back into the UK while the latter was on FA Cup duty with Manchester City - as he filled a spot on the Blues’ bench for a fourth-round clash with neighbours Salford City.

Pep Guardiola had no need to call upon Dias as City eased their way to a 2-0 win over League Two opposition. He was an unused substitute, with Jama among those in the crowd at the Etihad Stadium.

She had been treated to Valentine’s Day surprises from her beau before heading to Eastlands. A giant bouquet of 100 red roses welcomed her back to Manchester. She was also treated to a luxury gift from Chanel.

Jama had been planning to get into the Valentine's Day spirit by heading to the Etihad decked out in red, but quickly noted the error of those ways - given that arch-rivals Manchester United play in that colour.

She said in a social media post that included her floral present from Dias: “He’s already gone to work and I’ll be going in a bit but was thinking to wear red until I remembered it’s very blue over there! Might not go down too well!”