'We create a lot!' - Ruben Amorim makes staunch defence of Man Utd attacking credentials after criticism from fans of playing too safe

Amorim did not want to blame United's blunt display against Wolves on the number of players he was missing although he did say that it was unfortunate timing that Bruno Fernandes' longest injury spell in his six years at the club coincided with Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo being at the Africa Cup of Nations.

He said: "I don't like to talk about that. But it sounds like an excuse. It was bad luck to lose Amad, Bryan, especially, and Bruno at the same time. They had more creation in the opportunities than the rest of the team. If you lose the three of them at the same time, any team in the world will struggle. And now Mount. But I'm not talking about everyone. I'm just focusing on the three guys that we have all the data, you have all the data, and you can sense that three guys create most of the chances for us.

"And if you lose not one, but all three at the same time, of course we are going to struggle. Then you have to put set pieces in that. Who is kicking the set pieces? Amad, Bryan and Bruno. So everything is combined and we just need to acknowledge it. And it's getting closer to have all these three players [back]. The important thing is to understand why we struggled in the last three games in creation and quality in the game. So I think it's clear."