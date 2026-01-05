Under-fire Ruben Amorim brutally told he's 'not Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp' by Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney after bombshell outburst aimed at Red Devils board

Amorim sparked another debate when telling reporters after a 1-1 draw away at Leeds: “I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, is not [Antonio] Conte, is not [Jose] Mourinho, but I'm the manager of Manchester United. It's going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decided to change. That was my point. I want to finish with that. I'm not going to quit. I will do my job until other guy is coming here to replace me.

“I just want to say that I'm going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that. That is going to finish in 18 months, and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job, not to be a coach.”

Amorim has attracted plenty of criticism across his reign at Old Trafford, with the former Sporting boss stubbornly refusing to tinker with his favoured 3-4-3 system. He is now butting heads with United officials, and Rooney has warned that a man with only 24 wins to his name through 63 games at the helm is overstating his importance to the collective cause.

