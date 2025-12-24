'We cannot make the same mistakes' - Ruben Amorim fires Man Utd transfer warning as January opportunity arises

The rumour mill is in full flow as clubs and managers around the footballing world prepare to try and strengthen their options ahead of the transfer market reopening on New Year’s Day.

According to The Guardian, United are believed to have prioritised signing a new central midfielder in January, with Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves, Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher and Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams being added to their shortlist.

The 20-time champions were keen to bring in a new No. 6 in the summer transfer window, but withdrew from negotiations to land Brighton and Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba after being put off by his reported £100 million (€114m/$133m) valuation.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom confirmed in October that United were keen to sign Baleba, telling The Argus: “There was interest from Manchester United, and we said that he wasn't available this summer and they went away. So we've had many bigger sagas in the past. But Carlos Baleba, his improvement has been immense. Massively important player to this football club, and just delighted that he's with us for this season.”