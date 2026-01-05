Revealed: Man Utd sacked Ruben Amorim after Portuguese tactician 'blew up' in meeting with director of football Jason Wilcox

Another was aimed in the direction of United’s board after seeing the Red Devils held by their old adversaries in West Yorkshire. Amorim questioned the support that he had been receiving at boardroom level and stated how he wanted to be granted freedom to work as a “manager” rather than a “head coach”.

The 40-year-old told reporters, in an explosive end to his reign: “I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United. That is clear. I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, is not [Antonio] Conte, is not [Jose] Mourinho, but I’m the manager of Manchester United.

“It’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decided to change. That was my point. I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until other guy is coming here to replace me.

“I just want to say that I’m going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that. That is going to finish in 18 months, and then everyone is going to move on.

“That was the deal. That is my job, not to be a coach. If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticises of everything, we need to change the club. No, no guys, I would say that I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach. Every department, the scouting department, the sport director needs to do their job. I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on. Thank you, guys.”