Revealed: Chelsea's January transfer window plans after Enzo Maresca's dramatic exit

Maresca's strained relationship with Chelsea's owners became public knowledge in mid December when he questioned the chiefs and officials above him. After finally ending a four-game winless streak by beating Everton, the former Leicester City manager bemoaned the "worst 48 hours" he had experienced since arriving at Stamford Bridge but he seemed to put that tirade behind him with another victory, this time against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup.

The good times weren't to last, however, as Chelsea were held to a draw at Newcastle United before being beaten at home by Aston Villa. Maresca's final game in charge ended up being the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, a result that kept them in fifth position in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

A club statement read: "Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company. During his time at the club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the club.

"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track. We wish Enzo well for the future."