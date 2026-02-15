Mbappe scored both Real Madrid goals in their eventual 4-2 loss at the Estadio da Luiz on matchday eight of the Champions League. Andreas Schjelderup scored either side of a Vangelis Pavlidis penalty on the stroke of half time but the moment of the match came in the dying embers of the clash.

Benfica needed to score a fourth in order to secure a playoff spot and in the 98th minute, won a free-kick in a dangerous position. Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin ultimately scored a late header to send Jose Mourinho's side into the next round of the Champions League at Marseille's expense, while the 4-2 victory saw Real Madrid drop out of the top eight.

And the pair will resume rivalries in Lisbon on Tuesday night before the return leg in Spain next week.

Real Madrid geared up for Tuesday's game with a resounding 4-1 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday night but Mbappe was an unused sub in the home triumph, prompting speculation that he may sit out the clash with the Portuguese outfit.

However, Los Blancos have delivered an update Mbappe, who is the top scorer in La Liga this season with 23 goals to his name having struck in last weekend's 2-0 win at Valencia.