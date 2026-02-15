Speaking after Saturday's win over Real Sociedad, Arbeloa told Real Madrid TV: "We're not going to discover anything new about Trent. "It was a nice surprise to see how he understands the game, how he sees the spaces. Those things are very important for a coach, having players who understand what we want."

"Not just the passing to get the team running, but everything we want from him."

Alexander-Arnold was picked ahead of Dani Carvajal, who also returned to fitness at the same time as his teammate, which saw Federico Valverde pushed back into midfield. The Spanish full-back then replaced Trent for the final half hour on home turf, with Arbeloa complimentary of the creative full-back, adding: "Working with [Alexander-Arnold], he strikes me as a very intelligent guy, who understands the game very well, and quickly grasps what we want from him.

"He's not the typical full-back who's always going to be out wide, he can also play centrally. We want players to be able to interchange positions. We're lucky to have a player like that."

The Los Blancos boss also praised Vinicius Junior, who bagged a brace against Real Sociedad after missing the 2-0 win over Valencia due to a ban, saying: "I've been seeing a great Vinicius for a month now, not just in this match. He's been playing at a very high level, being a game-changer. For me, he's a player who goes beyond the numbers, capable of influencing matches."