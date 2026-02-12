Raheem Sterling's next club revealed! England international joins Man Utd legend at Dutch giants

The former England international has joined Feyenoord in a shock move, the Dutch club have confirmed. The ex-Arsenal and Chelsea ace is aiming to rebuild a career that has stalled in recent years. Sterling was released by the Blues earlier this year, with the two sides coming to an agreement that has allowed the winger to seek pastures new.

Their brief statement upon his exit read: "Raheem Sterling has today departed Chelsea Football Club by mutual agreement, bringing to an end three-and-a-half seasons as our player, having signed in the summer of 2022 when he was transferred from Manchester City.

"We thank Raheem for the contribution he made while a Chelsea player and wish him well for the next stage in his career."