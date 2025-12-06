Pep Guardiola admits Rodri is 'suffering' after latest injury setback with Ballon d'Or winner still 'weeks' away from Man City return

When Rodri returned to the City team after nine months out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury earlier this year, he knew it would take time to return to the form that earned him the Golden Ball.

In late June, he said at the Club World Cup: "I feel very, very strong, to be honest. The process was long, but I was taking my time. The most important thing was to keep focused and be strong. Don't be sad or whatever. One day I'll come back and this day has finally come and I'm very excited to play again. I know it's still going to be months until I reach my level, but I'm so happy."

At the start of the new season, City did their best to ease Rodri back into action but his injury issues have reared their ugly head again, something Guardiola has bemoaned.