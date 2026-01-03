AFP
'Nothing is concrete' - Liam Rosenior responds to talk he will replace Enzo Maresca at Chelsea after Strasbourg draw
Rosenior emerges as favourite to replace Maresa
Rosenior appears to have emerged as Chelsea's top option to take over from Maresca following his shock departure from Stamford Bridge on New Year's Day. The former Leicester City manager has left amid a poor run of form and after a breakdown in relations with the club's owners. Chelsea's Under-21 coach Calum McFarlane is set to take charge of the club for their Premier League clash away at Manchester City on Sunday as the hunt for a permanent replacement for Maresca continues. Rosenior has already refused to rule out leaving Strasbourg for Chelsea and has now issued a fresh update amid continued speculation over a possible move back to England.
Rosenior speaks out on Chelsea links
Rosenior spoke to reporters on Saturday after Strasbourg's 1-1 draw with Nice and said: "I don't know, to be honest. I said it in the press conference, in life you never know what can happen. It's difficult to describe the connection I have with this group. I feel loved, I've loved this job from the start. My answer remains the same: I don't know. Nothing is concrete, there are no concrete discussions. I just want to focus on the team, on the club, which is a magnificent club. What will be, will be; I have to stay focused on the present moment. It's a very beautiful city, with very beautiful people, a great club. I've loved everything. The players have been incredible. I truly want the best for this club."
Chelsea job 'hard to turn down' for Rosenior
Premier League legend Alan Shearer has spoken about the prospect of Rosenior moving to Chelsea and has admitted he's been impressed by his work so far. He told Betfair: "Liam Rosenior has had a good run at Strasbourg, he got sacked at Hull under slightly bizarre circumstances and he's highly thought of. The big question will be: is he ready for a job the size of Chelsea? Does he know exactly what he's taking on? We've seen a guy go there recently with potential in Graham Potter, and we know what happened to him.
"I can understand the need for a young, up-and-coming coach. I don't think Chelsea will get one of the "huge" managers because of the way they want to run the club. So, I guess that's why they'll go down the potential route rather than a big name manager. It would be great for a young English manager to get the job. He chose to go abroad and learn something different, which shows hunger. I know his time at Hull ended strangely, but to go abroad and learn a different lifestyle is impressive.
"He'll have to think long and hard about whether it's the right thing for his career, but Chelsea is a huge club in the mix for trophies. It'll be very difficult to turn down. Whoever comes in, top four is the target for Chelsea. They're not going to win the league; I think it's clear the top two will be City and Arsenal. They have to qualify for the Champions League. Pretty simple."
Chelsea set for busy January
Chelsea face a testing fixture next against title-chasing Manchester City in what promises to be a hectic month for the Blues. Whoever takes over from Maresca faces a busy start to 2026 with Chelsea facing Charlton in the FA Cup and Arsenal in the last four of the Carabao Cup. The Blues must also negotiate Premier League games against Fulham, Brentford, Crystal Palace and West Ham as well as Champions League ties with Pafos and Napoli.
