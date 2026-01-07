Neymar spends £50m on two Batman vehicles and private jet as Brazilian superstar shows off stunning collection

Neymar has never been shy about showcasing his opulent lifestyle, but his latest acquisition has taken his penchant for luxury toys to a cinematic level. The 33-year-old forward took to Instagram this week, displaying something that looks more like a scene from a Hollywood blockbuster than a footballer’s driveway.

In the images, the Santos star is seen standing proudly next to three blacked-out machines that form the centrepiece of his transport portfolio. The newest addition is a faithful replica of the Batmobile, a vehicle so aggressive in its design that it looks ready for combat rather than a commute.

Neymar captioned the post with a simple but telling message: "Dreams can come true." For the Brazilian, owning the vehicle is the culmination of a long-standing obsession with the DC Comics character, even if the purchase comes with a significant practical drawback. Despite costing a seven-figure sum, the car is not road legal. Its tank-like dimensions and lack of standard safety features mean it cannot be registered for public use, rendering it a £1.3m showpiece that must remain strictly on private land.