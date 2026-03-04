Neymar sends emotional message to 'little brother' Rodrygo after ACL injury blow rules Brazil team-mate out of 2026 World Cup

Rodrygo himself did not hide his emotions, sharing his grief with fans across the globe. In a poignant update, the Real Madrid star admitted that this was the very scenario he had feared most in his career. Rodrygo wrote on his Instagram: "One of the worst days of my life, how much I always feared this injury… maybe life has been a little cruel to me lately… I don’t know if I deserve this, but what can I complain about? How many wonderful things have I experienced that I also didn’t deserve. A major obstacle has arisen in my life, in my career, preventing me from doing what I love most for a while. I am out for the rest of the season with my club and out of the World Cup with my country, a dream that everyone knows how much it means to me. All I can do is be strong as always, which is nothing new."

Despite the crushing disappointment of missing the World Cup, the forward remained grateful for the outpouring of support from his peers and supporters. Addressing the messages he received, Rodrygo added: "Thank you all for your prayers, messages and affection! You are all very important to me. Even though this is a very difficult time, I promise not to stop here. I believe I still have many incredible things to experience and bring joy to everyone who trusts me. It's just a see you soon."