Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

'I've never had a hatred of Tottenham!' - Arsenal icon surprisingly insists he does NOT want Spurs to be relegated

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has made a surprising admission regarding north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, insisting he has no desire to see them drop out of the Premier League. While the Gunners chase the title, Spurs are currently embroiled in a battle for survival, with interim boss Igor Tudor struggling to arrest a terrifying slump in form.

  • Life on the edge: Spurs’ relegation reality

    Following West Ham’s victory over Fulham and Nottingham Forest’s draw against Manchester City, Tottenham sit just a solitary point above the relegation zone. With a monumental clash against Crystal Palace taking place on Thursday night, the threat of the Championship is becoming a distinct reality for the Lilywhites as they desperately seek to secure their top-flight status.

  • Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Wright's surprising soft spot

    Despite his icon status at Arsenal, Wright revealed he does not share the vitriolic disdain many fans hold for their neighbours. Speaking on The Overlap podcast, he voiced concerns about their trajectory, maintaining that he hopes they stay in the top flight.

    Wright explained his stance, stating: "People talk about Tottenham going down this season, there's a chance. I wouldn't want to see Tottenham go down. In this moment right now, I watched them the other day, absolutely they could. But I wouldn't like to see it. I've never had a hatred of Tottenham. When I was younger, I was always Glenn Hoddle. I loved Glenn Hoddle and I still do."

  • Off-field turmoil at Spurs

    The nightmare season has been exacerbated by structural changes. Daniel Levy left his role as chairman in September, yet the move has done little to improve the mood among a disgruntled fan base. Recruitment has also been criticised, with only Conor Gallagher and Brazilian teenager Souza arriving in January.

  • Tottenham Hotspur v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    The need for new energy

    Wright believes that for Tottenham to truly rival Arsenal or Manchester City again, a fundamental change in ownership is required. He argued that Levy's departure has merely exposed deeper issues regarding the Lewis family's stewardship.

    Wright concluded: "Now that Daniel Levy's gone, they can't blame him. It's the Lewis family. They've got to change the ownership. You need an owner who can come in who's got that [Roman] Abramovich energy. He wants to win on the pitch and Tottenham have got everything in place."

