'I've never had a hatred of Tottenham!' - Arsenal icon surprisingly insists he does NOT want Spurs to be relegated

Despite his icon status at Arsenal, Wright revealed he does not share the vitriolic disdain many fans hold for their neighbours. Speaking on The Overlap podcast, he voiced concerns about their trajectory, maintaining that he hopes they stay in the top flight.

Wright explained his stance, stating: "People talk about Tottenham going down this season, there's a chance. I wouldn't want to see Tottenham go down. In this moment right now, I watched them the other day, absolutely they could. But I wouldn't like to see it. I've never had a hatred of Tottenham. When I was younger, I was always Glenn Hoddle. I loved Glenn Hoddle and I still do."