Mohamed Salah returns! Liverpool boss Arne Slot makes huge recall decision for Brighton clash and Egyptian receives huge ovation as he comes on as a first-half substitute
Salah returns for Brighton game
Salah was back in the Liverpool squad for the first time since claiming he had been "thrown under the bus" by the Reds and that his relationship with Slot has broken down following the team's draw with Leeds. The Egyptian's critical comments have thrown his future at the club into doubt and he was subsequently left out of the Champions League trip to San Siro. However, he was back in the squad for Saturday's match with Slot starting with Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai in attack. Yet Salah was needed in the first half as Gomez picked up an injury and had to be replaced. The Egypt international received a big ovation from Anfield as he took to the pitch once again. Liverpool's fixture against Brighton is Salah's last before he is due to link up with Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations squad for the 2025 tournament.
Slot speaks out on selection decisions
Slot had little to say when quizzed about his decision to recall Salah to the squad for the match. He told BBC Sport ahead of kick-off: "Like you said, he is back in the squad and on the bench today."
The Liverpool boss also explained why big-money signing Alexander Isak was only on the bench: "Got a knock in both games. Games come quite fast and there is also not so much to choose from. Nice to have someone from the bench who can impact the game."
Slot was also critical of his team's fixture list as the Reds return to Premier League action after a midweek Champions League trip to Inter, adding: "Quite proud because playing four games in 10 days - that is almost criminal for football players. Especially if you have only 13-14 outfield players that are available. We accept playing a lot of games, but four in 10 days. That is a lot to take for players."
Will Salah stay at Liverpool?
Salah's situation at Liverpool means it's still unclear if he will remain at the club for the rest of the season. Slot spoke about the situation before the Brighton match at his pre-match press conference, telling reporters: "I have no reasons not wanting him to stay, if that is a little bit of an answer." Yet Saudi Pro League clubs are believed to be circling and are eager to bring the Egypt star to the Middle East.
Saudi Pro League chief executive Omar Mugharbel has already admitted that Liverpool's talisman has emerged as a transfer target. He told the World Football Summit in Riyadh this week: "Mohamed Salah is welcome in the Saudi League, but it is the clubs that are responsible for negotiating with players. For sure Salah is one of them [a target]."
What next for Salah and Liverpool?
Salah will depart Merseyside after Saturday's match and switch focus to international football. Egypt take on Nigeria in a friendly before AFCON starts and then face Zimbabwe, Angola and South Africa in the group phase. If Egypt make it all the way to the final, then Salah is set to be away from Liverpool until at least January 18.
During his absence, his agent - Ramy Abbas - is set to hold talks with Liverpool over the 33-year-old's future at the club, according to BBC Sport. Salah signed a new two-year contract in the summer but it remains to be seen if he will now see that out.
In the meantime, Liverpool face a busy fixture list over festive period and into January with games against Tottenham, Wolves, Leeds United, Fulham, Arsenal and Burnley in the Premier League as well as an FA Cup third round tie against Barnsley.
