Getty Images
'He'd really regret it'' - Mohamed Salah offered fresh advice on Liverpool future by Jamie Carragher amid talk of January move to Saudi Pro League
Salah causes controversy
After being named on the bench for three consecutive games in the Premier League, Salah stopped in the mixed zone after the 3-3 draw with Leeds just over a week ago. He spoke for seven minutes with no filter, calling out the Premier League champions for their treatment of him after signing a new contract. He said: "I can’t believe it, I’m very, very disappointed. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.
"I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games, so I can’t say they keep the promise. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club. This club, I always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much, I will always do. I called my mum yesterday - you guys didn’t know if I would start or not, but I knew."
Salah's outburst sparked a war of words with club legend Carragher, who labelled the 33-year-old a "disgrace" in a monologue a few days later. He added: "I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game. Some people have painted it as an emotional outburst. I don’t think it was. I think whenever Mo Salah stops in a mixed zone, which he’s done four times in eight years at Liverpool, it’s choreographed with him and his agent to cause maximum damage and strengthen his own position."
- Getty Images Sport
Carragher's latest advice to winger
Since then, the heat around the situation has cooled. Salah was giving a standing ovation at Anfield following his cameo in the 2-0 win over the Seagulls, although the Liverpool legend has not stopped posting cryptic messages on his social media.
On Monday Night Football ahead of Manchester United's clash with Bournemouth, Carragher was given the opportunity to add some more fuel to the fire. This time, he took a softer approach, urging Salah to get on board with his manager. Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: "What we see there. It was nicer than we saw at Elland Road. But does Mo Salah deserve more than that? He deserves a guard of honour. He deserves a mosaic in the Kop. He deserves to be able to bring his family, his wife and his kids on the pitch, in his last game and actually celebrate what he's done as a Liverpool player. So put your differences with the manager aside and just think, three or four months at Liverpool. The worst thing that is going to happen is I get this big send off. The best thing that could happen is I am walking out with my team-mates in Budapest for the Champions League final. If he was sat in Saudi Arabia watching Liverpool do that. I think he'd really regret it."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Saudi move on the cards?
Salah has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia for over a year, and has never fully shut down rumours of a switch. With the Egyptian arguably in the twilight of his career, he may favour a big payday before he hangs up his boots. The ex-Chelsea and Fiorentina man would certainly have a commercial effect in the Middle East, similar to that of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. But after opting to sign a two-year extension with the Reds last season, his future may still be out of his hands. Of course, if Arne Slot no longer wants to accommodate the Premier League's all-time goal contributer at a single club, that would make things a lot easier for Salah.
- Getty Images Sport
Will Salah stay or go?
His future remains up in the air, but Salah will have plenty of time to think things over when he heads off for the Africa Cup of Nations. Before that, though, he will be hoping to lead his nation to major silverware for the first time in his career.
Advertisement