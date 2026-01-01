Getty Images Sport
Minnesota United head coach Eric Ramsay reportedly among candidates to replace Enzo Maresca at Chelsea
- Getty Images Sport
Ramsay to leave Loons?Minnesota United could face uncertainty in the new year, with head coach Eric Ramsay reportedly under consideration for a move to Europe following Enzo Maresca’s departure from Chelsea midway through the Premier League season.
- Getty Images Sport
Ramsay, Rosenior shortlisted
According to The Guardian, Chelsea are assessing several candidates, including Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior and Ramsay, who has impressed during his tenure in Major League Soccer. Porto head coach Francesco Farioli is also believed to be in the frame, with Chelsea hopeful of making an appointment in the coming days. The club may need to name an interim manager, however, for their upcoming match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
- Getty
Domino move possible
Any move for Rosenior would depend on Strasbourg’s ability to secure a suitable replacement for the 41-year-old. In that scenario, Ramsay could emerge as a leading option to take over the Ligue 1 side, creating a potential domino effect.
- Getty Images Sport
Ramsay, Rosenior by the numbers
Ramsay, 32, has posted a record of 38 wins, 16 draws, and 27 losses in 81 matches in charge of Minnesota United, earning praise for his work in MLS at a young age.
Meanwhile, Rosenior joined Chelsea’s partner club Strasbourg in 2024 and led them to a seventh-place finish in Ligue 1 during his debut season.
Advertisement