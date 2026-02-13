Mikel Arteta told Eberechi Eze looks ‘lost’ as Arsenal are handed Premier League title verdict

City cut the gap to Arsenal thanks to their victory over Fulham on Wednesday, which came about thanks to strikes from Antoine Semenyo, Nico O'Reilly and Erling Haaland, but Shearer still thinks the Gunners are in a strong position in their bid for a first league title since 2003-04.

The former England captain added: "I was really impressed with Man City on Tuesday, I did Match of the Day, so I watched the full game. The first half is as good as I've seen them for a while without the ball in terms of the intensity. They look really solid. They look really good on the eye going forward. So yeah, they're really putting the pressure on Arsenal.

"I guess with Arsenal's performance and how tough it was for them at Brentford, this is no surprise to me. There's not many teams that go and win the title at a canter, you know.

"I guess when you haven't won it as long as Arsenal, then you're going to have times where people are going to try and put pressure on you. And that's what's happening now.

"Man City know what they're doing. Most of their players have been there before, seen it, done it and know what's coming and what to expect.

"If you're going to win the Premier League, then it's not that often that it's going to be at a canter. I know Liverpool did it last season, but because of Arsenal's desire and hunger and all of those things, then they're going to have to do it the hard way.

"I wouldn't say there were cracks with Arsenal. I guess, because of City's form, it would be no surprise now if City went on a really good run. We've seen it before with Pep. It's about the time that they go on a run, so we wouldn't be surprised. But cracks, no. Not yet. I think Arsenal are still in a really strong position.

"I thought Brentford made it really, really difficult for Arsenal. Keith Andrews, as we said, is doing a great job. He's got them physically fit, tough, strong, hard to mark from throw-ins, set pieces, all of these things. And they've got some really talented players in Igor Thiago and Ouattara.

"I watched them against Newcastle and they were worthy of the three points and they were unlucky not to take all three against Arsenal. I wouldn't say cracks aren’t there yet but it's going to be an interesting three or four weeks for Arsenal."