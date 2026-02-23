Manuel Neuer targets sensational return for Borussia Dortmund clash despite Bayern Munich ruling injured goalkeeper out of headline showdown

Neuer emerged from the dressing rooms shortly after 11am on Monday, accompanied by goalkeeper coach Michael Rechner and rehab specialist Simon Martinello, according a report from BILD. It was a significant sight for the Bayern faithful, as the 2014 World Cup winner engaged in a tailored 30-minute session. While he wasn't yet performing acrobatic saves, the focus was on ground-based exercises and initial ball handling, marking a massive leap forward in his recovery timeline after such a significant muscular setback.

The involvement of Martinello is particularly noteworthy. The rehab expert was the man by Neuer's side throughout his gruelling recovery from a broken leg in December 2022. On Monday, he watched with a hawk-like intensity as Neuer began to test his left leg with light catching drills starting at 11:39 am. While full intensity and high-impact diving remain off the menu for now, the fact that he is already handling the ball on the pitch has sent a clear message to the coaching staff.