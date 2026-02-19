Man Utd women's ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Jess Park is on fire! Lionesses star shines again as Red Devils seal Champions League quarter-final date with Bayern Munich

It was Atleti who started the clash in England the better, though, with Synne Jensen in particular causing real problems for United. She forced Phallon Tullis-Joyce into a smart stop early on and the resulting corner really should've ended with Lauren heading home to reduce the deficit, only for her effort to sail over the bar. The hosts did respond well, however, and after good opportunities for Lea Schuller, Lisa Naalsund and Melvine Malard, the deadlock would finally be broken.

Naalsund was the creator, darting down the left and cutting the ball back from Zigiotti, who swept home brilliantly to catch out visiting shot-stopper Lola Gallardo. From there, United took firm control and after Hinata Miyazawa had a clever effort well-saved, Park wowed the home support with a wonderful effort from range that flew into the top corner, sending her side in at the break 2-0 up.

It was a wonder United didn't add to the scoreline. Park hit the post, substitute Ellen Wangerheim stung the palms of Gallardo and teenage debutante Jessica Anderson was particularly lively when she came on in the latter stages, forcing another good save out of the Spain international. But the job was already well and truly done, with the Red Devils through to a first ever UWCL quarter-final, in which they will meet German champions Bayern Munich.

GOAL rates Man Utd's players from Leigh Sports Village...