Ameé Ruszkai

Man Utd women's player ratings vs West Ham: Dominique Janssen magic delivers much-needed victory as Red Devils get back on track in the WSL

Dominique Janssen's sublime free-kick allowed Manchester United to avoid a first-ever three-game losing streak in the Women's Super League on Sunday, with a hard-fought and important 2-1 win over West Ham seeing them bounce back from losses to Aston Villa and Man City. The Red Devils, who have lost significant ground in the title race over the last few weeks, needed to get back on track here and they did exactly that, despite Shekiera Martinez's stunning overhead kick getting the Hammers back on level terms for a while in the second half.

Back on home soil, United started this game well, creating chances aplenty from the get-go, but they found West Ham goalkeeper Kinga Szemik in fine form, with the Poland international making a flurry of strong stops to keep the scores goalless for as long as possible. It felt like it was going to take something special to break the deadlock and, fortunately for the hosts, Anna Sandberg delivered, firing in a perfect cross that put the ball on a plate for Elisabeth Terland, who easily converted her 10th goal of the season.

West Ham, however, didn't lose hope. Martinez miscued her attempt when on the end of a great chance just before half time to level the scores but she made amends shortly after the restart when she looped a remarkable overhead kick up and over the returning Phallon Tullis-Joyce to get her side back on level terms. United, though, showed similar resilience and produced an encouraging response, with Julia Zigiotti Olme hitting the post and Melvine Malard heading over the bar before Janssen's brilliantly executed free-kick, which secured all three points for the Red Devils and allowed them to leapfrog Arsenal back into third in the WSL table.

GOAL rates Man Utd's players from Leigh Sports Village...

  • Dominique Janssen Man Utd Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce (6/10):

    Showed a few moments of rust on her return from injury, after missing the last three weeks due to a fractured eye socket, but was generally solid despite adjusting to playing in a mask.

    Jayde Riviere (7/10):

    Showed plenty of endeavour up and down the right, delivering some great crosses to create chances.

    Maya Le Tissier (7/10):

    Carrying plenty of confidence into this game from a positive England camp, this was another strong display from the United captain, who helped nullify the lively Martinez.

    Dominique Janssen (8/10):

    Produced a moment of brilliance to win the game, capping off a good defensive performance with that attacking quality.

    Anna Sandberg (8/10):

    Another excellent display from one of United's best players this season. Her cross for Terland's goal was sublime.

  • Midfield

    Julia Zigiotti Olme (7/10):

    A lively and effective performance in midfield, with her pressing, passing and movement all making her a tough opponent to deal with.

    Hinata Miyazawa (7/10):

    Superb in possession while holding things down in the deeper midfield areas so that Zigiotti could roam.

    Ella Toone (7/10):

    A tidy display in which she was so often involved in United's best passing moves.

  • Elisabeth Terland Melvine Malard Man Utd Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Attack

    Jess Park (6/10):

    Had a lively game down the right but did lack the end product she normally produces, with only one notable chance created.

    Elisabeth Terland (7/10):

    In the right place at the right time to break the deadlock, though could've scored a couple more with the opportunities she had.

    Melvine Malard (6/10):

    Movement was great but she was surprisingly wayward with her finishing, considering the form she has been in. Should've got on the scoresheet at least once.

  • Subs & Manager

    Hannah Blundell (N/A):

    Gave Riviere a breather for the final 10 minutes or so.

    Simi Awujo (N/A):

    Injected fresh energy into the midfield for the closing stages.

    Fridolina Rolfo (N/A):

    Another late sub who helped United see the win out.

    Marc Skinner (7/10):

    Put out a team that created chances aplenty and trusted in that XI to get the job done, not making subs to disrupt the flow of the game just because United hadn't got themselves into the commanding lead that they could have.

0