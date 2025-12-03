Lucia Kendall is a Lionesses star in the making! Winners and losers after midfield starlet again makes her mark while Chloe Kelly runs into more bad luck in England's final camp of 2025

But England's four friendlies since Euro 2025 have not been a vanity project. With qualifying for the 2027 Women's World Cup to begin in the New Year, thus starting a new cycle for the back-to-back European champions, Wiegman has been using this opportunity to rotate and experiment, sussing out who is ready to step up and play a key role as attention turns to the next major tournament while also addressing some of the minor issues in her squad.
This camp, which began with a record-breaking 8-0 thumping of China at Wembley on Saturday before concluding in Southampton with victory over Ghana, has featured plenty of intrigue then, as was the case in October. That has only been intensified by the absences that have forced Wiegman to hand out even more opportunities, with Leah Williamson, Hannah Hampton, Alex Greenwood, Jess Carter, Michelle Agyemang and Lauren James among those missing this time.
So, before attention does turn to that qualifying campaign for the World Cup, and the need to pip Spain to top spot in their group to secure an automatic berth through to Brazil, what was there to be learned from the Lionesses' last camp of 2025? GOAL picks out the winners and losers from England's final games of the year...