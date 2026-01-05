Getty Images Sport
Man Utd draw up shortlist of interim managers with Old Trafford legend considered the early frontrunner to take control until summer
All change at Old Trafford as Amorim pays price
Amorim was given the boot after 14 months in charge following a public breakdown in relations with club hierarchy after the draw with Leeds, where Amorim demanded to be viewed as a "manager" rather than just a "coach". The club, under the leadership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the new hierarchy, cited a lack of progress and Amorim’s refusal to adapt his tactical system despite a £250 million summer spend. Amorim’s tenure included a humiliating Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby Town and the club's lowest Premier League finish last season. And Amorim has been accused of "blowing things up" in his bid to force an exit from Old Trafford.
The Red Devils said in a brief statement released on the club's official website: "With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club's leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future."
- Getty Images Sport
Search for new boss starts now
A number of high-profile managers are linked with the vacant role, including Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who is out of contract at the end of the season. Other names in the hat include ex-England boss Gareth Southgate, Enzo Maresca who has just been sacked by Chelsea and Aston Villa boss Unai Emery.
While the club search for a new permanent boss, they have announced that Fletcher will take charge at least for the forthcoming clash with Burnley, but they could bring in someone else to take the reins until a permanent replacement is found, as was the case when Ralf Rangnick was hired in 2021. And the club have been tipped by The i Paper to turn to another Old Trafford legend, Michael Carrick.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Old Trafford legend tipped to stand in
Carrick was a pivotal midfielder for Manchester United for 12 years and is currently unattached after leaving Middlesbrough. He over 460 appearances and winning numerous trophies, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008. He transitioned into coaching at the club after retiring in 2018, serving under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Carrick's first taste of management came as a caretaker boss for United in late 2021, where he went unbeaten in his three games in charge, which included crucial wins against Villarreal and Arsenal, before departing the club upon Rangnick's arrival. He then took his first permanent managerial job at Middlesbrough in October 2022, guiding them to a Championship play-off finish in his first season. He was sacked in June 2025 after missing out on the top six in the following campaign, and has been a free agent since. Bringing him in now should therefore be a straightforward process.
- Getty Images Sport
United urged to select wisely
Former United first team coach Rene Meulensteen, who worked under iconic ex-boss Sir Alex Ferguson, told the BBC: "They don't want to make another mistake and very quickly go for someone that they're sort of trying to fill the void with. They need to really look.
"At the end of the day, this is not all about Ruben Amorim. It's about Ineos and the whole team behind it, as well. Because they've basically not backed up what they've been saying. So there's some questions to be asked as well. They don't want to make the same mistake. They have to be really calm and say 'what do we need? what do we need to make sure that United is going to get back on track in the way that is the United style?'
"They need somebody with pedigree. Someone who understands the Premier League, who's been successful in the Premier League. Someone with a strong personality, with charisma. Someone with good vision about how to take Manchester United forward."
Advertisement