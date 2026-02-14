'I don't care at all' - Man Utd star Matheus Cunha takes aim at the United Strand over haircut stunt in stark 'pressure' admission

United interim manager Michael Carrick admitted his team were disappointing at not being able to make it five wins in a row against West Ham, but he was still relieved to see Benjamin Sesko's stoppage-time strike rescue a point. He said: "I think we're a bit disappointed. We definitely weren’t at our best. We've had five games now, and we've been at a really good level. It's a tough place to come, they made it difficult, and we just didn't quite have that sharpness or that spark, really, to find the answers too often. But in the end, big credit to the boys, the spirit again in the late goal, and when we needed it. It's a great quality to have. So, we'll take the point and we'll move on.

"Sometimes, you credit the other team, I thought West Ham defended largely pretty well and made it difficult for us. It’s a good sign that the boys are disappointed. It shows that’s not enough, we’ll take it as a positive that we finished the game strong.

"It shows how challenging and hard it is to be consistent in this league. That’s five games unbeaten with the four wins, I think it’s a pretty good run and something we’ve got to continue really. But it shows when you put things in perspective how well the boys have done, and we want to come back stronger and keep on improving in this little break we’ve got from games. [We need to] use it well and come back in a better place."