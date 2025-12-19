Getty Images
Man Utd told to sign Borussia Dortmund star to replace Bryan Mbeumo & Amad Diallo during AFCON absence
AFCON absences leave United exposed
While United are not among the clubs worst hit by AFCON in terms of numbers, the quality and importance of the players departing is hard to ignore. Mbeumo and Amad, alongside full-back Mazraoui, form the entirety of Amorim’s preferred right flank. Between them, the trio have logged over 3,000 minutes this season, contributing 11 goals and assists, a tally matched only by Fulham’s Nigerian contingent. Mbeumo has been ever-present in the Premier League since his summer arrival from Brentford, quickly establishing himself as United’s most reliable scorer with six league goals. Amad, meanwhile, has missed just one top-flight fixture and ranks among the club’s leading creators. The club’s determination to delay their departure until the final FIFA release deadline was evident on Monday night against Bournemouth, when both featured in a breathless draw despite international duty looming. That effort underlined just how dependent United have become on their chemistry and work rate.
- Getty Images Sport
Adeyemi emerges as a potential solution
Against that backdrop, former Germany international Dietmar Hamann has urged United to consider a bold January move for Dortmund winger Adeyemi. The 22-year-old has long been linked with a Premier League switch and was close to joining Napoli before that deal collapsed. Hamann believes Adeyemi’s profile makes him an ideal short-term solution and a long-term asset.
Speaking in an interview with JeffBet, he said: "Adeyemi at Borussia Dortmund is always talked about in Germany. He's a player I could see making a move to the Premier League. He nearly went to Napoli, but that fell through. Adeyemi has been the only consistent thing at Dortmund recently, and he would do well in the Premier League. He's very physical for his height and incredibly fast, no one can catch him. Every club needs pace, and he could play for pretty much any side."
Convincing Dortmund to part with Adeyemi mid-season would be no simple task. He remains a key figure in a side undergoing its own period of transition and is viewed as one of their most dependable performers.
Hamann added: "Man United could look at bringing Adeyemi in January, Mbeumo and Diallo have gone to AFCON, but it will be hard to get Dortmund to sell him because he's so important to them."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Amorim’s message: Opportunity amid adversity
For his part, Amorim has publicly accepted the challenge AFCON presents. The Portuguese coach has spoken of "time to suffer" but framed the situation as a chance for others to step forward. He has emphasised that the team’s tactical identity must remain intact, regardless of personnel changes, and hinted that fringe players could seize their moment.
When quizzed about AFCON, Amorim said: "We will have time to suffer. We are going to struggle a little bit, but we already knew it's going to be an opportunity. When I watch the training, there are players that should be playing, but it's hard with one game to take some players from the team, because they are doing well also during the training in games. So other players are going to have the opportunity to help us.
"They are understanding the way we want to play, so if we are improving on that, the change of characteristics is not going to change the idea or the momentum of the team. But let's use Amad and Bryan in these games and we will see in general."
- Getty/GOAL
How many games will Man Utd's AFCON trio miss?
Depending on how far Morocco, Ivory Coast and Cameroon advance, United could be without Mbeumo, Amad and Mazraoui for fixtures against Aston Villa, Newcastle, Wolves, Leeds, Burnley and Manchester City, as well as an FA Cup tie with Brighton.
Advertisement