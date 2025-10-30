'We are going to struggle' - Ruben Amorim makes AFCON admission as Man Utd set to lose key stars Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo is expected to make the Cameroon squad for AFCON, while Amad will likely make the Ivory Coast selection as the Elephants look to defend their crown in Morocco. And ahead of Saturday's game at Nottingham Forest, Amorim has made a frank admission at the likelihood of losing the pair for a sustained period.

When quizzed about AFCON, Amorim said: "We will have time to suffer. We are going to struggle a little bit, but we already knew it's going to be an opportunity.

"When I watch the training, there are players that should be playing, but it's hard with one game to take some players from the team, because they are doing well also during the training in games. So other players are going to have the opportunity to help us.

"They are understanding the way we want to play, so if we are improving on that, the change of characteristics is not going to change the idea or the momentum of the team. But let's use Amad and Bryan in these games and we will see in general."