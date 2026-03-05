Major Championship rule change officially confirmed in move that will boost Wrexham's Premier League hopes if 2025-26 promotion bid fails

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch believes the adjustment will only enhance the drama of what is already considered one of the most unpredictable leagues in world football. Speaking on the decision, Birch said: "Since their introduction in 1986-87, the play-offs have become a highlight of the domestic football calendar, capturing the drama, suspense and jeopardy that make the EFL so special. Following several months of discussion with clubs and other stakeholders, we are confident this change will further strengthen the Championship as a competition and give more clubs and their supporters a genuine opportunity of achieving promotion."

The proposal received the necessary majority from Championship sides and across the wider EFL membership after extensive consultation. The Football Association Board has also formalised the request, paving the way for the 2026-27 season to debut the new format.