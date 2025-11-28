Luka Modric has childlike love of football and leaves AC Milan team-mate ‘amazed’ with his passion

Modric’s move from Real Madrid to AC Milan was one of the summer’s most dramatic transfers, but the Croatian legend has wasted no time proving he still belongs at the top level. At 40 years old, Modric has slotted straight into the Rossoneri's midfield, dictating games with the same intelligence, composure and work rate that defined his decade in Spain.

His arrival has transformed Massimiliano Allegri's side into a more controlled and technically secure outfit. Modric has been central to Milan’s early-season push for the top of Serie A, and his leadership has filled a void the Rossoneri had struggled to address since losing Sandro Tonali.

Rabiot, who joined Milan after Modric, has seen his adaptation from close range. The French midfielder says the Croatian has taken command of the dressing room and the pitch, instantly raising standards around the club. That set the stage for him to share his admiration in detail.