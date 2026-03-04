AFP
Lucas Paqueta reveals shock at Filipe Luis' Flamengo sacking and says coach is 'most responsible' for ex-West Ham star's return to Brazil
A personal blow: Luis the catalyst for Paqueta’s return
The 26-year-old playmaker did not hide his disappointment at the departure of his coach and friend, revealing that Luis was the primary catalyst for his return to South America. Paqueta completed a sensational move back to his boyhood club from the Premier League in 2026 for a fee of €42 million, marking the most expensive transfer in the history of Brazilian football. In an emotional post, Paqueta highlighted the personal bond between the two, stating: "How I wanted all those dreams we dreamed together to have been realised... I wanted to thank you for everything you did to bring me back, without a doubt, the person most responsible for this!"
A breakdown in trust behind the scenes
While the decision to sack Luis follows an 8-0 thrashing of Madureira that secured Flamengo's place in the Campeonato Carioca final, the roots of the dismissal appear to lie far away from the pitch. Despite the on-field dominance, reports have emerged suggesting a severe breach of trust between Luis and the club hierarchy. It is alleged that president Luiz Eduardo Baptista discovered the coach had engaged in clandestine talks with BlueCo, the ownership group behind Chelsea, during his contract renewal process, leading to a terminal breakdown in their professional relationship.
Paqueta, however, chose to focus on the character of the departing manager rather than the boardroom politics. He praised the former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea left-back for his integrity and the standard he set for the squad. "Your loyalty, dedication and love for what you do will always be an example for all of us," Paqueta wrote. The midfielder’s comments reflect a locker room that remained largely loyal to Luis, even as the board grew wary of his outside interests and the team’s failure to secure the Supercopa and Recopa Sudamericana titles earlier in the campaign.
Gratitude for a legendary tenure
The exit of Luis marks the end of a highly successful chapter for the Rubro-Negro, during which he transitioned seamlessly from a decorated playing career into management. During his stay in the dugout, Luis guided the team to four major trophies, including the Copa Libertadores and the Brasileirao. Paqueta joined the chorus of fans acknowledging this legacy, saying: "As a Flamengo fan, thank you for all the achievements that no one will ever erase! As a friend, thank you for being this sensational guy that you are! We love you, Fili. May God bless you and make you have even more success in everything you do!"
Despite the internal friction, Luis’s statistical record remains formidable, having overseen 101 matches with 64 victories and only 15 defeats.
Looking ahead to the Fla-Flu final
Flamengo must now move quickly to stabilise the ship with the Campeonato Carioca final against arch-rivals Fluminense looming. The club’s leadership is reportedly looking toward Portuguese experience to fill the void, with former Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim touted as a primary target. For Paqueta and his teammates, the focus remains on delivering the silverware that Luis helped them reach the brink of, even if the man who brought him back won't be there to see it from the touchline.
The shockwaves of this decision are likely to be felt for some time, particularly given the vocal support Luis enjoyed from key players like Paqueta. As the most expensive signing in the club's history, Paqueta’s public backing of the deposed manager carries significant weight. For now, the dreams they dreamed of achieving together that Paqueta mentioned will have to be pursued under new leadership, as Flamengo enters another period of transition despite their continued dominance on the domestic front.
