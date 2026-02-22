Goal.com
Liverpool player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Alexis Mac Allister to the rescue! Argentine's late show gets Mohamed Salah and misfiring Reds' attack out of jail in vital victory for Champions League chasers

Alexis Mac Allister scored a 96th-minute winner as Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground on Sunday. The Argentina international thought he had won the game with two minutes left, only for VAR to rule it out, but the midfielder would not be denied, as the Reds consigned Forest to a damaging defeat, doing so without the injured Florian Wirtz.

Forest opened Liverpool up within two minutes, as Callum Hudson-Odoi ghosted in behind Dominik Szoboszlai, but Alisson Becker was quick to leave his line and snuff out the danger. The home side were dominant throughout the first half, as Liverpool struggled to find a way up the pitch, but they were unable to make the most of more than one gilt-edged chance.

In the second half, Curtis Jones, who had replaced the injured Wirtz minutes before kick-off, had the Reds' best chance of the game at that point as a cut-back found him in the six-yard box, but Stefan Ortega extended a boot to maintain his clean sheet.

Liverpool, amazingly, thought they had the lead with just two minutes remaining; a brilliant Ortega save denied Hugo Ekitike and Mac Allister chased down Ola Aina's clearance, sending it into the net. A VAR review found the ball had hit his elbow, however, and it was ruled out. 

Mere minutes later, Mac Allister did score the winner, pouncing on a brilliant Virgil van Dijk knock-down to snatch all three points.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from the City Ground...

  • Nottingham Forest v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson Becker (6/10):

    Fine early save from Hudson-Odoi. Some woeful distribution early on but he recovered to keep a clean sheet.

    Dominik Szoboszlai (5/10):

    Struggled against Hudson-Odoi's directness. He's got such a superb engine but his defensive flaws were somewhat exposed by the ex-Chelsea star. 

    Ibrahima Konate (7/10):

    Stood up well to Forest's relentless first-half pressure. Liverpool's most authoritative defender.

    Virgil van Dijk (6/10):

    Had his bell rung by a wicked long-range effort that caught him in the back of the head. Stood up well and played a key role in Mac Allister's winner.

    Milos Kerkez (6/10):

    Kept Hutchinson reasonably quiet. Struggled to drive on and impact matters further forward, but this was a fine display. Subbed late

  • FBL-ENG-PR-NOTTINGHAM FOREST-LIVERPOOLAFP

    Midfield

    Curtis Jones (5/10):

    Replaced Wirtz after the Germany international picked up an injury in the warm-up. Missed the Reds' best chance, but seemed to play in a number of positions, and he was very much thrown in at the deep end with little preparation. Subbed late.

    Alexis Mac Allister (8/10):

    Mucked in gamely in defence but didn't receive the ball high enough to create. Thought he had scored a late winner with a brilliant piece of pressure but VAR rightly ruled it out; picked himself up and won it anyway. Some mentality! 

    Ryan Gravenberch (6/10):

    Tidy on the ball when it came to him, but was pinned back by Forest's pressure. 

  • Nottingham Forest v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Mohamed Salah (4/10):

    Spent much of the first half defending. Gave up when shoulder barged in the second half and was hooked shortly after. He's now gone nine games without a goal - his longest drought in his time at Anfield - and he looks a shadow of the player he was last season. 

    Hugo Ekitike (5/10):

    Starved of service for much of the game. Managed just two shots before missing a gilt-edged chance, as his header from 12 yards was well saved by Ortega. 

    Cody Gakpo (3/10):

    Didn't get on the ball anywhere near enough, and when he did, he couldn't create a single chance. Anonymous and subbed for the electric Ngumoha. He should be worried about his place.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-NOTTINGHAM FOREST-LIVERPOOLAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Federico Chiesa (6/10):

    On for Salah in a shock sub.

    Rio Ngumoha (8/10):

    Replaced Gakpo. A brilliant cross set up Ekitike's chance and Mac Allister's disallowed goal, and produced an exceptional dribble before his winner. Deserves more minutes if this is the impact he can make.

    Joe Gomez (N/A):

    Late sub for Jones.

    Andy Robertson (N/A):

    On for Kerkez late.

    Arne Slot (4/10):

    There seemed to be no tactical adjustment when Wirtz went down in the warm-up, and it cost Liverpool dearly. His subs added some energy - Ngumoha in particular - but Liverpool lacked any semblance of rhythm. That they won the game should be seen as a slice of immense good fortune. 

