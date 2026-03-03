Liverpool-bound Jeremy Jacquet's season all but over as Rennes confirm surgery for injured defender

The injury occurred during Rennes' 3-1 defeat to Lens, a match that proved devastating for the young centre-back. Jacquet was forced to leave the pitch in visible distress after a challenge left him clutching his shoulder in significant pain. Following extensive medical evaluations and consultations with specialists, the worst fears of the medical staff have been confirmed.

The 20-year-old, who Anfield officials fought off stiff competition from Chelsea to sign, must now undergo a surgical intervention that all but ends his 2025-26 campaign. It is a bitter blow for a player who was just beginning to finalise his preparations for a dream move to the Premier League.

Rennes released an official statement regarding the defender's condition, which reads: “Jeremy Jacquet is set to undergo surgery. On the pitch against Lens on February 7th, Jeremy Jacquet was forced to leave the game early due to a left shoulder injury. Following medical examinations, surgery has been scheduled in the coming days. Stade Rennais F.C. wishes him a speedy recovery.”