(C)Getty Images
Liam Rosenior convicted of speeding on return to UK as new Chelsea boss learns punishment
Rosenior punished for speeding offence
Per Sky News, Rosenior has been convicted of speeding after fog delayed his flight back to the UK from Strasbourg. The ex-defender has jetted into the country to join Chelsea, and had been offered the chance to complete a speed awareness course to avoid a criminal prosecution, but he explained that he was unable to attend "due to unforeseen circumstances", as his plane was delayed. He admitted to driving at 36mph in a 30mph zone in Derbyshire on July 7. A magistrate has ordered Rosenior to pay £1,052 in fines, costs and court fees.
- AFP
Rosenior's new job back home
Rosenior has now taken over at Stamford Bridge, after the Blues sacked Enzo Maresca. The former Strasbourg boss has signed a six-and-a-half-year deal in west London, and will begin his managerial reign against Fulham on Wednesday.
He said in a statement: "I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of Chelsea Football Club. This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies.
"My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies. To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves.
"I believe deeply in teamwork, unity, togetherness and working for one another, and those values will be at the heart of everything we do. They will be the foundation of our success.
"I am excited to work with this extremely talented group of players and staff, to build strong connections on and off the pitch, and to create an environment where everyone feels united and driven by the same goal."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Strasbourg fans' fury at Chelsea's actions
Fans of Strasbourg have expressed their discontent at Rosenior's exit, insisting it is "humiliating" for the BlueCo-owned club.
In a statement, the Strasbourg Supporters' Federation said: "The transfer of Liam Rosenior marks another humiliating step in Racing's subservience to Chelsea. For two and a half years, along with others, we have been trying to raise the alarm about this.
"The problem goes far beyond the mid-season sporting impact and the ambitions of a young coach. It is structural; the future of French club football is at stake.
"Every additional contortion by Marc Keller, every extra minute spent at the helm of the club, is an insult to the tremendous work accomplished before 2023. What was seen by many as an outrageous move last September increasingly looks like sound advice: he must leave. Now.
"The FSRCS will coordinate closely with the three other associations actively fighting against multiple ownership, as well as all people of goodwill, to define the next steps."
- AFP
What comes next for Rosenior?
Chelsea face Fulham this week before playing Charlton Athletic this weekend in the third round of the FA Cup. Then, Rosenior will guide the Blues into a Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal, offering an early opportunity for him to lift his first trophy in the Blues dugout.
Speaking in his farewell press conference at Strasbourg, Rosenior said: "On Saturday, I didn't know what was going to happen. What has happened since is that I have been allowed to speak with one of the biggest clubs in the world.
"Now, on this day, it looks like I'm going to be the next manager of that football club. This opportunity for me is something that I cannot turn down in my life right now. They have an incredible squad, an incredible fanbase and they are Club World Cup champions.
"I haven't signed yet, I've agreed verbally with Chelsea. Everything is agreed, it will probably go through in the next few hours. I'm here because I care about this club and I thought it was important to answer your questions before I go on with the next stage of my career."
Advertisement