‘I don't want to be somewhere else' - Jurgen Klopp gives definitive response to Real Madrid rumours as ex-Liverpool boss continues to be linked with Bernabeu vacancy

Klopp has moved to categorically rule himself out of the running for the vacant managerial position at Madrid, insisting his days in the dugout remain firmly behind him. The 58-year-old has been the subject of intense speculation following the Spanish giants' decision to part ways with Xabi Alonso a week ago, with many viewing the German as the ideal candidate to steady the ship at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Klopp, who is currently celebrating his one-year anniversary at Red Bull, has been quick to dismiss the notion that the allure of Madrid could tempt him back into day-to-day management. Speaking from RB Leipzig’s headquarters, the former Liverpool boss addressed the rumours with characteristic bluntness, stating that Alonso’s exit "had nothing to do with me and hasn’t triggered anything in me either".

Despite being younger than contemporaries such as Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho, Klopp appears to have found a new rhythm away from the touchline. "I know I can coach a football team, but that doesn’t mean I have to do it until my last day," he explained. "I wanted to do something different. Red Bull gave me an opportunity to find a role which we have been defining together, step by step. I’m in a place as a person where I’m completely at peace with where I am. I don’t want to be somewhere else."